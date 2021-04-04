Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone unmoved by Sevilla defeat

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has claimed there will be no panic following their 1-0 La Liga defeat to Sevilla.

Los Rojiblancos have thrown the title race back open with defeat in Andalucia with arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona now both circling ahead of the end of season run in.

However, despite seeing his side struggle to make an impact at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Simeone insisted they will keep on fighting to secure the title in the coming weeks.

“The Spanish championship is tough and we will fight until the end,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We are competing, and we must keep working and improve our intensity.”

Barcelona will be aiming to close the gap at the top to just two points with a win over Real Valladolid in midweek as all three sides move level on 29 games played in 2020/21.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the Spanish capital next weekend with Atletico heading back to Andalucia to face Real Betis.

Simeone’s challengers will then travel to the Camp Nou on May 9 in what could be a title deciding clash in Catalonia.