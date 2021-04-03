Zinedine Zidane: “We’ve suffered a lot this season and now it’s time to enjoy”

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 home victory over Eibar in La Liga at Valdebebas on Saturday afternoon. Marco Asensio opened the scoring for the hosts with Karim Benzema securing the result in the second half, sending Madrid above Barcelona and just three points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Madrid had two goals disallowed inside the first half, with Benzema seeing his effort ruled out before Asensio suffered the same fate. Asensio got his goal soon after, however, when Casemiro seized on a loose ball in midfield before putting it on a plate for the man from the Balearic Islands to finish.

Benzema then scored in his seventh consecutive game and make it 2-0 to Madrid, sealing the victory and putting pressure on their two rivals for this season’s title. Benzema’s remarkable run is the best streak he’s managed in his career to date, and has taken him to 17 goals in 24 La Liga appearances this season.

Zinedine Zidane was asked post-match how he feels about Madrid’s prospects of ending the season with silverware. Outside of La Liga, his men are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool this coming midweek.

“We don’t look at any of that, we look at the day-to-day,” he said in comments carried by Marca. “First there was today’s game and we did very well, starting the game very well. Now we have to rest and prepare well. We know where we come from, we’ve suffered a lot this season and now it’s time to enjoy.

“We’re in a good moment, because the results are good. We defended the goal very well and we’re playing well, for us it’s important. I’m happy for Marco, it’s important for a player to score goals. It’s important because it gives him confidence and energy. For him it’s important to score and I see he’s well.”