WATCH: Mikel Oyarzabal puts Real Sociedad ahead in Copa del Rey final

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has handed them a vital 1-0 lead in their rescheduled 2020 Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

Neither side created much in torrential rain in Andalucia, with Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez testing Alex Remiro as the best chance in the first 45 minutes.

La Real have just about edged the second half as the game was flipped on its head on the hour mark.

Spanish international Martinez was initially shown a straight red card for a handball inside the box before that decision was eventually overturned by VAR and downgraded to a yellow.

However, the original penalty still stood, with Oyarzabal taking full advantage to slam home past Unai Simon from the spot.

If Imanol Alguacil‘s side can hold on and clinch the trophy they will defend their 2020 title in just three weeks time when they take on Ronald Koeman‘s double chasing Barcelona.

Image via Getty Images