Spanish football morning headlines: Athletic and La Real meet in historic Copa final, Haaland favours move to Madrid and Barcelona look at alternative forwards

Spanish football morning headlines for 3 April

Athletic Bilbao prepare to face Real Sociedad in historic Copa del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao face Real Sociedad this evening at La Cartuja in what will be a historic Copa del Rey final, note Marca. The game was supposed to have taken place last season, but was postponed in the hope that by April of 2021 supporters would be able to attend, a hugely important consideration for both Basque clubs.

Erling Haaland prefers move to Real Madrid

The much sought-after Erling Haaland has chosen his next move and according to Diario AS it’s to Real Madrid. The Norwegian marksman is said to have had his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, communicate his wishes to Jose Angel Sanchez, a Madrid director. The desire faces two obstacles, however. Borussia Dortmund have to be convinced to sell and his agent, Mino Raiola, is going to demand significant fees to execute the deal.

Barcelona looking at alternatives to Erling Haaland

Barcelona’s number one target this summer is Erling Haaland, but the Catalan giants are aware, according to Mundo Deportivo, that signing the Norwegian marksman will be no easy feat. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the race, as well as, to a lesser extent, Manchester City. Borussia Dortmund, also, are not in a mind to sell. Therefore, Barcelona need to look at alternative options in the market.

