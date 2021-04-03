Spanish football evening headlines: Athletic and La Real prepare for historic final, Madrid go three points behind Atletico and Moreno hat-trick fires Villarreal to victory

Spanish football evening headlines for 3 April

Athletic Bilbao prepare to face Real Sociedad in historic Copa del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao face Real Sociedad this evening at La Cartuja in what will be a historic Copa del Rey final. The game was supposed to have taken place last season, but was postponed in the hope that by April of 2021 supporters would be able to attend, a hugely important consideration for both Basque clubs.

Real Madrid beat Eibar 2-0 to leap-frog Barcelona and go three points behind Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid secured a strong 2-0 home victory over Eibar in La Liga at Valdebebas on Saturday afternoon. Marco Asensio opened the scoring for the hosts with Karim Benzema securing the result in the second half, sending Madrid above Barcelona and just three points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Gerard Moreno hat-trick fires Villarreal to excellent away victory at Granada

Villarreal recorded a strong 3-0 defeat of Granada at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Gerard Moreno, fresh from his goalscoring turn for La Roja midweek, was on fire, scoring a hat-trick. His first two came inside the opening 18 minutes, with his third on the hour mark. Two were penalties. Granada’s Jorge Molina missed a penalty nine minutes from time.

