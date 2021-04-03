Sergi Roberto to return to Barcelona’s squad for clash with Real Valladolid

Sergi Roberto will return to Barcelona’s matchday squad for their La Liga clash with Real Valladolid on Monday evening according to Diario Sport. He’s recovered from the second injury he suffered to the rectus abdominis in his right leg that kept him out of the team for the past two months, and will have minutes on Monday.

Sergi Roberto was first injured back in November against Atletico Madrid, suffering an inconvenience that was supposed to keep him out for just a month but ended up being two. His recovery was complicated by the fact that he also contracted covid-19.

Sergi Roberto reappeared for 24 minutes in La Liga against Athletic Bilbao before playing 56 against Granada in the Copa del Rey, only to relapse. Since then, he’s been following a very controlled recovery schedule, with the idea of getting him back to full fitness without being susceptible to further injury. Ronald Koeman is happy with Sergino Dest’s progress at right back, but can of course also deploy Sergi Roberto in midfield.