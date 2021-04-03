Real Madrid beat Eibar 2-0 to leap-frog Barcelona and go three points behind Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid secured a strong 2-0 home victory over Eibar in La Liga at Valdebebas on Saturday afternoon. Marco Asensio opened the scoring for the hosts with Karim Benzema securing the result in the second half, sending Madrid above Barcelona and just three points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Madrid started well and put pressure on their visitors, but failed to break them down legally initially. They had two goals disallowed inside the first half, with Benzema seeing his effort ruled out before Asensio suffered the same fate. Asensio got his goal soon after, however, when Casemiro seized on a loose ball in midfield before putting it on a plate for the man from the Balearic Islands to finish.

Madrid weren’t in cruise control, however, and nearly conceded, with no help from the weather conditions, shortly after the hour mark only for Thibaut Courtois to save the day. Benzema was then on hand, however, to score in his seventh consecutive game and make it 2-0 to Madrid, sealing the victory and putting pressure on their two rivals for this season’s title.