Real Madrid and Eibar name starting lineups ahead of La Liga clash at Valdebebas

Now that the international break is over and done with, thoughts can turn to the final ten games of La Liga and the title race it will decide. Real Madrid are rank outsiders compared with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but have the weight of being Real Madrid. No matter their form or strength, they can never be discounted.

They sit third in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona and six behind Atletico. They’re the first of the three to play this weekend, taking on Eibar at Valdebebas, so have the advantage of gaining a psychological edge. Victory will see them move three points behind Atletico and one ahead of Barcelona, as well as pulling eight clear of Sevilla.

Eibar will view the game as a free hit, given these aren’t the kind of games clubs of their size can hope to consistently compete in. If anyone can do it, however, it’s Eibar, a miracle story well-accustomed to overcoming long odds. They need points too, sitting 19th in the league table and two points from safety.