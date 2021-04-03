Gerard Moreno hat-trick fires Villarreal to excellent away victory at Granada

Villarreal recorded a strong 3-0 defeat of Granada at Los Carmenes in La Liga on Saturday afternoon. Gerard Moreno, fresh from his goalscoring turn for La Roja midweek, was on fire, scoring a hat-trick. His first two came inside the opening 18 minutes, with his third on the hour mark. Two were penalties. Granada’s Jorge Molina missed a penalty nine minutes from time.

Villarreal now sit fifth in La Liga, trimming the distance to Sevilla to nine points and leapfrogging Real Betis and Real Sociedad in the process. Granada are just behind Betis in eighth, nine points behind to be precise. They’re just a point clear of Athletic Bilbao and Levante in ninth and tenth.

Both Villarreal and Granada are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and that’s what they have next up. Villarreal travel to Croatia to lock horns with Dinamo Zagreb, while Granada host the mighty Manchester United in Andalusia.