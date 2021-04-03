Erling Haaland prefers move to Real Madrid

The much sought-after Erling Haaland has chosen his next move and according to Diario AS it’s to Real Madrid. The Norwegian marksman is said to have had his father, Alf-Inge Haaland, communicate his wishes to Jose Angel Sanchez, a Madrid director.

The desire faces two obstacles, however. Borussia Dortmund have to be convinced to sell and his agent, Mino Raiola, is going to demand significant fees to execute the deal.

Sources close to Madrid have indicated that they won’t be drawn into a bidding war with Barcelona, Manchester City or Liverpool, as Raiola wishes. They want to operate the classic way, making a formal offer to Dortmund.

They have a good relationship with the German club, but Michael Zorc, their sporting director, is a tough negotiator. He wants to build a competitive team at Dortmund and retain the likes of Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Madrid won’t pay between €150-175m for Haaland, if that’s the way the bidding goes. If the Spanish giants are going to spend that kind of money this summer it’ll be reserved for their primary target, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.