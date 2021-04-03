Barcelona to save Gerard Pique for El Clasico showdown

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman looks set to hold back Gerard Pique’s anticipated return from injury ahead of next weekend’s El Clasico trip to Real Madrid.

The former Spanish international has returned to full training in recent days after spending over a month on the sidelines with a persistent knee problem.

However, despite being given the all-clear to be included in the squad for La Blaugrana’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid on April 5, Koeman will keep the 34-year-old in reserve.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Pique has admitted he is ‘focusing his return’ on their title bout with Los Blancos with Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza potentially lining up in central defence against Valladolid on Monday night.

Koeman will be aiming to extend Barcelona’s excellent record away from Catalonia in El Clasico games in recent seasons with four wins in their last five league visits to the Spanish capital.