Barcelona could turn to Harry Kane if unable to close Erling Haaland deal

Barcelona’s primary ambition this coming summer is to bring in a centre-forward according to Marca. Even before they allowed Luis Suarez to join Atletico Madrid before the beginning of this season they’ve needed a focal point in the final third, and Erling Haaland is the number one target of the blaugrana.

This deal, however, would be complicated to try and pull off. Haaland is hot property and will cost in the region of €150m, so Barcelona have lined up several alternatives in case they’re unable to land the Norwegian marksman. One of them is Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but he’s another difficult-to-obtain target with a price tag of at least €100m.

Aside from the transfer fee, he’d also command a salary in the region of €12m, and at 28 doesn’t have the years of domination that Haaland seems to have in front of him. Two more cost-effective options are Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero, the both of whom are coming to the end of their current deals and are soon-to-be free agents. Depay is a personal request from coach Ronald Koeman, who’s worked with him with the Netherlands.