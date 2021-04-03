Barcelona could stick with Ilaix Moriba over Gini Wijnaldum move

Barcelona could pull out of a summer move for Liverpool contract rebel Gini Wijnaldum if the Dutchman’s wage demands scupper a move.

Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool in the coming months after rejecting the Reds latest contract offer to remain at the defending Premier League champions.

However, despite Ronald Koeman’s keenness on securing a deal for his former Netherlands star, the Catalans could pull out of talks if his salary requirements exceed their pay structure.

But as per reports from Sky Sports, club president Joan Laporta will delay any possible move ahead of a club wide assessment of the financial situation at the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

If Koeman withdraws from the race to sign the former PSV Eindhoven playmaker he is likely to hand an increased first team role to teenage star Ilaix Moriba next season.

The 18-year-old was given a first team debut by Koeman in 2020 and he could form part of a renewed La Masia presence in the first team alongside Ansu Fati and Oscar Mingueza.