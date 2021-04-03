Atletico Madrid reignite interest in Tottenham star Harry Winks

Atletico Madrid could reignite their interest in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

Diego Simeone has been linked with reinforcements ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season and England international Winks has remerged as a surprise option.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho blocked a loan move for him in January but he is open to a permanent sale this summer.

Winks has remained on the periphery of Mourinho’s plans this season and that is unlikely to change in the coming months with Tanguy Ndombele and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg ahead of him in the pecking order.

If Simeone opts to solidify his interest in the 25-year old, Tottenham could be open to offers of £15-20m, with Winks having four years left on his contract with the Premier League club.

However, Atletico Madrid are not the only team rumoured to be tracking him, with Everton, Sevilla and Valencia also monitoring his situation in North London.