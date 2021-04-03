Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad 0-0 at the break in 2020 Copa del Rey final

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad head in for the half time break tied at 0-0 in their rearranged 2020 Copa del Rey final.

The local rivals are finally doing battle in the first All Basque final for over a century, with Marcelino‘s side also set to bizarrely face Barcelona in the 2021 final later this month.

However, despite the huge pre game build up to this clash, the game has failed to ignite at a rain soaked Estadio de La Cartuja in Andalucia.

Former La Real defender Inigo Martinez had the best chance at either end inside the opening 45 minutes with his speculative long range effort superbly tipped over the bar by Athletic Bilbao keeper Alex Remiro.

Both managers are likely to hold off on making multiple changes at the break with extra time and penalties a genuine possibility based on the opening 45 minutes in Seville.

Image via Real Sociedad CF on Twitter