Zinedine Zidane address Erling Haaland question: “I am not thinking about next season”

The future of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been at the front and centre of both Real Madrid news and Barcelona news this week.

It follows on from the player’s agent Mino Raiola holding meetings with both clubs on Thursday with a view to a future transfer for the Norwegian striking sensation.

A subsequent report from Esport3, as per El Mundo Deportivo, claimed that Raiola told both clubs that La Liga was the player’s preferred next move.

Read more: Erling Haaland only wants to play in Spain – Mino Raiola’s message to Barcelona and Real Madrid

It was therefore unsurprising that the subject of the striker was raised during the press conference of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane on Friday.

However, the Frenchman was in no mood to speak about potential transfers and said that all of his focus was on the upcoming La Liga clash against Eibar.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca: “I get tired of saying it. I only think about tomorrow’s game. It is better that you ask me a good football question, because I am not thinking about next season.

“Everyone here does what they want and what they think is convenient. My job is to prepare the game with all the players.”