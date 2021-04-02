Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane speaks on Haaland, Ilaix Moriba returns to Barcelona B and Real Sociedad captain out of Copa final,

Spanish football evening headlines for 2 April.

Zidane on Haaland move

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was asked on Friday about his club’s talks with the representative of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland the previous day.

Erling Haaland Barcelona and Real Madrid

Read more: Zinedine Zidane address Erling Haaland question: “I am not thinking about next season”

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca: “I get tired of saying it. I only think about tomorrow’s game. It is better that you ask me a good football question, because I am not thinking about next season.

Moriba returns to Barca B

He has been one of several young breakthrough stars in Barcelona news this season but teenage star Ilaix Moriba will return to play for the club’s B side this weekend.

Read more: Ilaix Moriba returns to Barcelona B team

Ilaix Moriba

Moriba has featured sporadically for the B side since earning promotion to the first-team squad in January and his last appearance was in February’s 6-0 victory over L’Hospitalet but will return this weekend, as per Diario Sport.

La Real captain out

There is heartbreak for Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi ahead of Saturday’s all-Basque Copa del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

The central midfielder has been ruled out of the encounter through an injury sustained in a training session ahead of the showpiece encounter.

Read more: Real Sociedad captain ruled out of Copa del Rey final

Having played just eight league games across the last two seasons, Illarramendi’s bad luck with injuries have continued.

