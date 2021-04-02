Real Madrid stars Kroos and Hazard back for Liverpool clash in Champions League

Real Madrid news has received a huge double boost on Friday as both Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard returned to first-team training.

Both players should be available for the first team for the upcoming Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool next week, as per a report in Marca.

Indeed, it is outlined that German international Kroos may be available for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar, although Los Blancos may not take any risks on his fitness.

Kroos had to return to Madrid’s facilities after suffering an adductor injury with Germany on international duty but has now effectively had a fortnight to recover and rest.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche earlier in March after a two-month layoff but had then suffered another fitness setback.

The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas but decided not to undergo surgery on the issue on the advice of the medical teams of his national side and Real Madrid.

He now appears to be in-line to face the Reds in the first leg of their quarter final clash next week.