Real Madrid confirmed squad v Eibar: Duo return for selection, but Ramos and Hazard both out

Real Madrid have confirmed the return from injury of two players for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar.

Both Toni Kroos and Alvaro Odriozola have returned from injuries, but the injured Sergio Ramos misses out on selection while Eden Hazard – despite returning to training – will not be risked.

Kroos had to return to Madrid’s facilities after suffering an adductor injury with Germany on international duty but has now effectively had a fortnight to recover and rest.

Odriozola has not featured since the victory at Huesca on 6 February but is the only recognised right-back in the squad with Dani Carvajal injured – although Nacho Fernandez and Lucas Vazquez could be deployed ahead of him.

Carvajal, Ramos and Hazard are absent alongside Fede Valverde, although Mariano Diaz has also returned to the squad.

Hazard has returned to training following his psoas injury and is aiming to return to action for next week’s Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool.