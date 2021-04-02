Real Madrid boss Zidane: “There is no plan with Hazard”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that there is no set plan with returning star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian international has returned to training following his psoas injury and is aiming to return to action for next week’s Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool.

This weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar has come too soon for the former Chelsea player but Zidane insists there is no plan in Real Madrid news to bring Hazard back for any particular date, and it will depend upon his fitness progress.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca: “There is no plan with Hazard. We are not going to force anything. It will be little by little. I don’t tell you when I see him. If it is in three days, better. If it is in 10 days, well then ok.”

The Madrid boss was not drawn on where the blame should lie for Madrid captain Sergio Ramos picking up an injury after being used in the late stages of Spain’s World Cup qualifying triumph over Kosovo on Wednesday.

The central defender is set to be ruled out for several weeks but Zidane said: “No one is to blame, neither the national team nor Real Madrid. These are football things, the part of football that we do not like. These are things that happen and we have to accept it.

“We want him to recover as soon as possible. We know the captain and the player. He has done some damage and I hope he recovers.

“We want Sergio to always be with us, but now we have to think about the players who are going to be there. And I don’t see beyond tomorrow, tomorrow against Eibar is what will allow us to manage the entire season.”

One player back in the fold for Los Blancos ahead of the clash is Toni Kroos, although he may not be involved from the start after sustaining an injury over the international break.

Zidane said: “He has stayed with us and trained with us. As there are many games we are not going to play the fool either. We will see how we manage that situation. That’s the most important thing.”

The Frenchman was then quizzed over why there had been so many injuries at the club this season, with several absentees despite multiple players returning in recent weeks.

“I would like to have all the players healthy, but that is not the case. Everything is very important, we have ten league games to go and we have to know and focus.”