Lionel Messi sets out demands ahead of Barcelona contract extension talks

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has reportedly given club president Joan Laporta a list of demands before he begins contract negotiations.

Messi’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign with widespread speculation over his next move this summer.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has been forced to admit the final decision lies completely with the 33-year old but he remains confident of keeping the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in Catalonia.

However, despite results improving in 2021, reports from Eurosport journalist Fermin de la Calle claim Messi has made three key requests to Laporta which must be fulfilled before talks start.

Messi wants the club to secure at least one ‘marquee signing’ this summer, with Laporta already rumoured to be making a move to Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Alongside the new arrivals, Messi also wants the club to continue to place renewed faith in their emerging La Masia talents, including highly rated trio Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba.

He also wants to establish a ‘working communication’ with Koeman, Laporta and technical secretary Ramon Planes.