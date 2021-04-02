Juventus move for Sergio Aguero could trigger Alvaro Morata’s Atletico Madrid recall

Juventus‘ rumoured move for Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero could signal a domino effect with Alvaro Morata returning to Atletico Madrid.

Argentina international Aguero will cause a scramble for his signature this summer, after announcing he is leaving the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer, when his contract expires in June.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been linked with a move for the 32-year old, with Andrea Pirlo’s defending Serie A champions also monitoring the situation with interest.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Italians are potentially willing to give up on their purchase option on Morata in favour of a move for Aguero.

Morata returned for a second spell at the club on loan from Atletico at the start of the 2020/21 season for an initial €10m loan fee.

Juventus can make the move permanent for €45m this summer, or extend their loan agreement for another further 12 months, with the clause reducing to €35m in 2022.

The Spanish international has struggled to rediscover his goal scoring form touch in Italy, with just seven league goals in 2020/21, but Aguero’s injury problems will give Pirlo a tough choice to make in the coming months.