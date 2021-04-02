Jurgen Klopp confirms Jordan Henderson will miss Real Madrid ties

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed captain Jordan Henderson will miss their Champions League quarter final clashes with Real Madrid.

The German coach is likely to be without the England star for both both legs against the La Liga giants, with defensive trio Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also out.

However, despite the setback on Henderson, Brazilian

international Roberto Firmino will be fit to face Zinedine Zidane‘s side after returning to full training this week, as per reports from Diario AS.

Real Madrid also have injury problems of their own ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano next week with skipper Sergio Ramos already ruled out with a calf injury.

Federico Valverde also faces a race to be fit in time, but Toni Kroos should be fully recovered from injury, with the German schemer recalled to the squad to face Eibar this weekend.

Zidane’s side take on Liverpool at home in the first leg on April 6 before facing their 2018 final opponents on April 14 in the second leg at Anfield.