James Rodriguez confirms Real Madrid blocked his 2020 move to Atletico Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfield star James Rodriguez has confirmed the club blocked him from moving to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The Colombian international was deemed as surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane following his return from a two year loan with Bayern Munich in 2019.

However, despite strong rumoured interest from their cross city rivals, Los Blancos refused to consider a deal, despite Rodriguez’s interest in playing for Diego Simeone.

“Last year at Real Madrid I played very little,” he told an interview with ESPN, reported via Marca.

“When I decided to leave Bayern Munich I already had something with another club, it was practically done, but Real Madrid did not want to let me leave.”

The former AS Monaco man claimed he has conversations with Simeone over a move to the Wanda Metropolitano with the Argentinian coach keen to sign him.

“He said was a super important player and that he could play with me in his team,” he said.

“I told him I was ready to move, but all this did not happen as Real Madrid did not let me leave.”

Rodriguez eventually joined Premier League side Everton on a free transfer at the start of the 2020/21 campaign following Carlo Ancelotti’s push to be reunited with the 29-year old at Goodison Park.

He has insisted he is happy at Everton, after netting five goals in 18 league games so far this season, as Ancelotti’s side push for a European qualification spot in the months ahead.