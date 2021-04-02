Friday’s Spanish football headlines: Hazard and Kroos return for Real Madrid, Haaland wants La Liga move and Dani Olmo on Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines

Duo return for Madrid

Real Madrid news has received a huge double boost on Friday as both Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard returned to first-team training, as per a report in Marca.

Kroos has his eyes on selection for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar – but he may be rested – while Hazard should be available for the first team for the upcoming Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool next week.

Haaland wants Spain move

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is hot property this summer but a report in Esport3, as per El Mundo Deportivo, highlights how the player is intent on a move to Spain.

The player’s agent Mino Raiola met with both Barcelona and Real Madrid yesterday, whilst it is claimed that those meetings saw the message communicated that Spain was the striker’s preferred destination.

Olmo on Barça

RB Leipzig winger and Spain international Dani Olmo is in Barcelona news on Friday by claiming: “Barça will always have a special place in my heart”.

Olmo – a former Blaugrana youth graduate – acknowledged the message in a piece for The Players Tribune: “It was a privilege to have played there. They are a reference point for the rest of the football world and any child would give anything to play there, where so many greats have come and learned the trade.”

