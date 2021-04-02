Barcelona La Liga

Erling Haaland only wants to play in Spain – Mino Raiola’s message to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is hot property this summer but a report in Esport3, as per El Mundo Deportivo, highlights how the player is intent on a move to Spain.

The player’s agent Mino Raiola met with both Barcelona and Real Madrid yesterday, whilst it is claimed that those meetings saw the message communicated that Spain was the striker’s preferred destination.

The report adds that it was notified how the 20-year-old has a €75m release clause that will kick in during the summer of 2022, while any transfer fee this summer is likely to be double that amount.

With financial issues and restrictions being at the heart of both Real Madrid news and particularly Barcelona news in recent months, this means that a transfer this summer may prove more difficult.

Furthermore, it is claimed that an additional €40m in commission for both Raiola and the player’s father would be required in any deal.

However, the fact that the striker is particularly keen to play in La Liga is likely to be a massive shot in the arm to both clubs.

Haaland’s representatives will now meet with English clubs with the talk of his future hotting up.

