Dani Olmo: “Barça will always have a special place in my heart”

RB Leipzig winger and Spain international Dani Olmo is in Barcelona news on Friday by claiming: “Barça will always have a special place in my heart”.

Olmo joined the Bundesliga side in January 2020 and quickly blossomed into a star; helping to propel them into title challengers domestically and to reach the semi finals of the Champions League last season.

The 22-year-old shot into the headlines in Spain this week by scoring in successive victories over Georgia and Kosovo to establish himself in the international setup.

The Spaniard had joined Dinamo Zagreb as part of the swap deal which saw Alen Halilovic move to Barcelona in 2015 and swiftly established himself as a star in Croatia before his move to Germany.

The winger is now a regular in the Spanish national team squad – winning 11 caps – and has acknowledged that his time in La Masia helped make him the player he is today.

Olmo acknowledged the message in a piece for The Players Tribune: “It was a privilege to have played there. They are a reference point for the rest of the football world and any child would give anything to play there, where so many greats have come and learned the trade.”