Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Barcelona star Ansu Fati

It has been over four months since Ansu Fati last featured for Barcelona after suffering a knee injury.

The 18-year-old has already undergone two different knee operations but the meniscus in his knee was reported by Cat Radio recently as not healing, meaning that a third operation is now a potential outcome.

However, the teenager posted a positive update on his Instagram account which showed a picture of him in the gym accompanied by the caption: “I’m here doing some recuperation.”

The post was then shared by former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo – now at Juventus – who offered him a message of encouragement.

The Portuguese superstar wrote on his stories section: “Let’s go Ansu! You will return soon! Let’s go!”

The teenager has netted five goals in 10 appearances in Barcelona news this campaign alongside one strike in four caps for the Spanish national team.

The timescale of his absence still remains uncertain as the medical teams debate the next course of action.