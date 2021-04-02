Atletico Madrid target Alexandre Lacazette linked with summer exit

Alexandre Lacazette‘s Arsenal future will be decided this summer according to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta amid rumoured interest from Atletico Madrid.

Lacazette has 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and Arteta has indicated he will sit down with the French international after this summer’s European Championships.

Los Rojiblancos are reported to be the front runners to sign the former Lyon star, if he opts to leave North London ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with La Liga rivals Sevilla also tracking him.

“The situation with Laca we will address in the summer, we will speak to him and propose the future we want and that’s it,” the Basque coach told an interview with The Guardian.

Arteta admitted his ability to retain Lacazette and other star names will be determined by Arsenal securing a European place for next season.

If the Premier League side do opt to cash in on their No.9, to avoid losing him for free at the end of next season, Arteta could possibly be open to offers in the region of £25 for the 29-year old.