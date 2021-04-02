Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix faces fitness battle for Sevilla clash

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix faces a race against time to be fit for their crunch La Liga trip to Sevilla this weekend.

Felix returned to Madrid from international duty with Portugal carrying an ankle injury and he has not trained fully this week.

According to reports from Marca, Diego Simeone has reintroduced all those players who have been away on international duty in recent days, with Felix the only continuing absentee from his plans.

He will continue to train alone in the next 24 hours, with Simeone prepared to make a late decision on whether or not to include in him in their travelling squad.

Uruguayan international Jose Gimenez has already been passed fit, after working on his recovery during the break, with Moussa Dembele and Lucas Torreira already ruled out by Simeone.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V SEVILLA

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke, Llorente; Carrasco, Niguez, Lemar; Suarez