Spanish football morning headlines: The curious case of Sergio Ramos, Loanees key to Real Madrid’s transfer window and Lionel Messi wants winning project to renew

Spanish football morning headlines for 1 April

The curious case of Sergio Ramos

It’s been a strange international break for Sergio Ramos, note Marca. He started the opening game against Greece only to come off at half-time and not feature again until the final five minutes of the match against Kosovo last night. He’s physically fine, otherwise he wouldn’t have come on at La Cartuja on Wednesday evening. The only explanation is that Luis Enrique gave him the minutes to enable him to beef up his numbers, with last night serving as his 180th cap for La Roja.

Loanees key in helping Real Madrid sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

A loanee is a treasure note Diario AS, with Real Madrid’s current crop of men playing this season outside of the Spanish capital coming to a combined value of €176m according to Transfermarkt. The nine footballers out on loan represent a quarter of the value of the entire squad, €745.5m.

Lionel Messi wants a winning project to renew

Lionel Messi, 33, is still waiting for a renewal offer from Barcelona to come through according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona captain has received in public and in private a willingness on the part of the club from Joan Laporta to extend his current deal, but is yet to receive a specific proposal. Messi is said to be interested in seeing what the club propose.

