Spanish football evening headlines: Raiola and Haaland’s father meet Barcelona and Madrid, Ramos out for Liverpool and El Clasico and makes grammatical error with billboard

Spanish football evening headlines for 1 April

Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father meet with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the same day

Thursday was a busy day for Erling Haaland’s father as well as his agent, Mino Raiola, according to Marca. The pair met Barcelona president Joan Laporta in the morning to discuss the blaugrana’s interest in Haaland before travelling south to the Spanish capital to learn Real Madrid’s intentions regarding the Norwegian.

Sergio Ramos suffering from muscular injury and unavailable for both Liverpool and El Clasico

Sergio Ramos has arrived back to Real Madrid from the national team with an injury as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Andalusian was injured after the game when training alone, suffering a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg. He’ll miss the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool as well as El Clasico with Barcelona.

Sergio Ramos makes grammatical mistake when imitating Joan Laporta with billboard

Amazon Prime hung a giant billboard in Barcelona today advertising the second season of a series about the life of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos according to Diario AS. The billboard, situated by Passeig de Gracia and Gran Via de Les Corts Catalanes, imitates the billboard Joan Laporta set up by the Paseo de la Habana in Madrid during his pre-election campaign to become Barcelona president. There was, however, an embarrassing grammatical error in the billboard.

