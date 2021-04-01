Sergio Ramos: “The truth is that I’ve had a few hard weeks”

Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos for the next month due to an injury the Andalusian suffered in his left calf after playing for La Roja last Wednesday according to Diario AS. He’ll miss the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool as well as El Clasico with Barcelona. The centre-back took to Instagram to explain the situation on Thursday.

“The truth is that I’ve had a few hard weeks,” Ramos wrote. “Yesterday, after the game, I was training on the pitch and I felt discomfort in the left calf. Today they carried out tests and confirmed that I have a muscle injury.

“If there’s something that hurts me it’s not being able to help the team in these highly demanding games in which we play the season, and not being able to return the love and energy that you transmit to me on the pitch. I can’t do anything but speak frankly, work hard and cheer the team on with my soul.”

Ramos had been with La Roja for the past week-and-a-half, starting the game against Greece only to come off at half-time. He then didn’t partake at all in the clash with Georgia, before coming on for the final minutes last night at La Cartuja in Seville. it was in the post-match warm-down he picked up the injury.

The news comes as a real blow to Madrid. They’d been counting on Ramos’ return ahead of the pivotal run-in, with the Andalusian’s presence making a massive difference to their chances of seeing out gritty victories in the big games.

Madrid currently sit third in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona and six behind Atletico Madrid. Their clash with Liverpool is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final that they won, with Ramos an integral player in that triumph.