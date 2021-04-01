Sergio Ramos suffering from muscular injury and unavailable for both Liverpool and El Clasico

Sergio Ramos has arrived back to Real Madrid from the national team with an injury as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The Andalusian was injured after the game when training alone, suffering a muscle injury in the internal twin of his left leg. He’ll miss the Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool as well as El Clasico with Barcelona.

Ramos had been with La Roja for the past week-and-a-half, starting the game against Greece only to come off at half-time. He then didn’t partake at all in the clash with Georgia, before coming on for the final minutes last night at La Cartuja in Seville. it was in the post-match warm-down he picked up the injury.

The news comes as a real blow to Madrid. They’d been counting on Ramos’ return ahead of the pivotal run-in, with the Andalusian’s presence making a massive difference to their chances of seeing out gritty victories in the big games. Madrid currently sit third in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona and six behind Atletico Madrid. Their clash with Liverpool is a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final that they won, with Ramos an integral player in that triumph.