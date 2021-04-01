Sergio Ramos makes grammatical mistake when imitating Joan Laporta with billboard

Amazon Prime hung a giant billboard in Barcelona today advertising the second season of a series about the life of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos according to Diario AS.

The billboard, situated by Passeig de Gracia and Gran Via de Les Corts Catalanes, imitates the billboard Joan Laporta set up by the Paseo de la Habana in Madrid during his pre-election campaign to become Barcelona president. There was, however, an embarrassing grammatical error in the billboard.

Ramos and his team directly translated “you want to see me again” into Catalan from Spanish, but the phrase doesn’t exist in Catalan. What would have been correct would be if he had said “looking forward to seeing you again”.

It remains to be seen whether Amazon will be able to quickly rectify their error, embarrassing given the news came on the day it broke that the Andalusian centre-back will miss both El Clasico with Barcelona and the Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool through injury.