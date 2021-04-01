Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland’s tour of Europe to hit London tomorrow

As beautiful as they are, Barcelona and Madrid aren’t the only cities on Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland’s tour of Europe. The pair are travelling through the continent to meet with all of its most important clubs on the behalf of Erling Haaland, speaking with Barcelona and Real Madrid today.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo. The pair, Haaland’s agent and father respectively, will travel to London tomorrow to hold meetings with four Premier League clubs to understand their intentions. The four are the only clubs in the country with the financial muscle and sporting strength to execute the deal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Haaland is, along with Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, the hottest prospect in European football right now. The marksman has scored 21 goals in 21 games for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season, as well as star turns like the one that single-handedly saw the German club defeat Sevilla in the Champions League last 16.