Mbappe could be allowed to leave PSG for between €120m and €150m according to reports

Kylian Mbappe’s statements this Wednesday, where the Frenchman said that he’s tired of the criticism he’s been receiving and will seek to play somewhere he feels comfortable, has been cold water poured on the idea he’ll renew at Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s as noted by Diario AS, who point out that the space PSG have to negotiate with Mbappe is beginning to close. The latest information emanating from Paris indicates that the forward could be available this summer for between €120m and €150m, a much lower fee than had been quoted just a few weeks ago. Real Madrid and Liverpool have been the two most frequently mentioned names in relation to procuring his services.

Mbappe will not be allowed leave Paris for free by any means. He’ll enter the final year of his current deal this summer and PSG won’t countenance allowing him to leave upon its expiration. Mbappe was signed from Monaco for €180m in 2017, and PSG have been one of the clubs most-hit financially by the pandemic.