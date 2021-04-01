Lucas Torreira: “I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca”

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that he no longer wants to play football in Europe and instead wants to return to South America to play for Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Torreira joined Atletico on loan this season from Arsenal but has found game time hard to come by, with coach Diego Simeone mainly opting for different options in midfield.

Torreira said, in comments to ESPN carried by Marca, it was for family reasons. The Uruguayan wants to be closer to home. “My mother died from covid-19 at 53 years old,” he said. “There was an outbreak in Fray Bentos and she spent eleven days pushing and fighting but on Monday morning I received the worst call.”

#ESPNF90 📺 | ESPN "MI PAPÁ, ENTRE LÁGRIMAS, ME DIJO QUE ERA EL MOMENTO DE JUGAR EN BOCA" Visiblemente conmovido, Lucas Torreira no ocultó sus ganas de jugar en Boca. La influencia de su familia, determinante para su elección. pic.twitter.com/poyO2c6TYX — ESPN Fútbol Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) April 1, 2021

“I asked for permission [to go to Argentina] from Atletico. Cholo understood everything and they gave me a week, but I asked to stay a little longer. On Sunday I’m probably travelling. I have to do my duty and life must continue. Atletico were very good to me and it’s important.

“It’s not violent emotion or a crazy decision for my mother. I’ve always said that I wanted to play for Boca. I’m dying to play for Boca and I’ve always said it. If not now, in June. The night my mother died one of the first to receive the news was my agent. I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I want to play for Boca.

“I want to be close to my home, my family. My contract is with Arsenal and I’m on loan at Atleti but I want to go to Boca. I hope that the clubs agree. I haven’t had a good time personally for two years, without continuity. Arsenal hurt me and Atletico don’t play me as I want. I just want to play for Boca. I’ve already made the decision. I’m doing it for my old man.”

Torreira began his career with local side 18 de Julio before a short stint with Montevideo Wanderers, joining Italian side Pescara in 2013. He’s made most of his senior appearances for Sampdoria, whom he represented before joining Arsenal in 2018.

Boca currently sit sixth in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division, but are just six points off leaders Velez Sarsfield. Based in Buenos Aires, they’re one of the biggest and most iconic football clubs in world football.