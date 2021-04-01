Loanees key in helping Real Madrid sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe

A loanee is a treasure note Diario AS, with Real Madrid’s current crop of men playing this season outside of the Spanish capital coming to a combined value of €176m according to Transfermarkt. The nine footballers out on loan represent a quarter of the value of the entire squad, €745.5m.

Loans are designed to enable players to continue their development and either prepare themselves for a place in the first team when they return or raise their market value. Last summer, for instance, Madrid raised €85m from the sales of Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon and Oscar Rodriguez after their loans at, respectively, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Leganes.

Such an operation will need to be repeated if Madrid are serious about bringing in the highly-coveted Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The former is valued at €180m by Dortmund, while the latter, despite being a year away from the end of his contract, is thought to cost around €150m.

Gareth Bale could be the key to this. Madrid hoped the Welshman would regain his form at Tottenham Hotspur to enhance the prospect of a sale, which would also save €30m in salary. Of the nine players Madrid have out on loan, Borja Mayoral, at Roma, is the only one whose market value has increased.