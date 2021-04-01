Joan Laporta’s meeting with Mino Raiola said to have been marked by great rapport

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, and Mino Raiola, super-agent and representative of the in-demand Erling Haaland, have known each other for many years, so it shouldn’t be a surprise they met today in Barcelona. Also in attendance, according to Diario Sport, was Alf-Inge Haaland, the Norwegian forward’s father, and Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting director.

Barcelona completely understand that Raiola and Haaland senior are listening to all the major European clubs, with the pair heading to Madrid following the meeting and London tomorrow. Laporta used the meeting to get across that their proposal carried enough weight to attract a player like Haaland, and that he can guarantee Barcelona will have a fully competitive team next season. He also guaranteed that Haaland will have a good quality of life and everything he needs to take the next step in his career should he decide to pitch up in Catalonia.

Laporta assured that Barcelona have the economic strength to compete with the rest of the clubs in the race for the Norwegian marksman’s signature, and can offer an enticing bid for both the player and the club. The meeting was marked by a great atmosphere between all parties, a rapport that may not have been matched in Madrid given the historical conflict Raiola has had with Florentino Perez.