Gerard Pique: “I’ll try to be there against Real Madrid”

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique hopes to be fit to face Real Madrid in El Clasico on 10 April. The biggest game in the Spanish football calendar will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be potentially crucial in what’s become a tight title race.

“I’ll try to be there against Real Madrid,” Pique said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “I’ll go day-by-day. I’ll try to recover as soon as possible, but not just because it’s Real Madrid.”

The blaugrana are undoubtedly La Liga’s form club, having won five out of five to pull themselves to just four points behind Atletico Madrid, who’ve won three of their last five. Madrid are two points behind Barcelona, having also won three of five.

Pique, a pivotal part of this Barcelona team, has been missing for a month, ever since he was integral to their remontada against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan centre-back suffered a knee injury against Atletico back in November that he’s struggled to recover from, opting to pursue conservative treatment so as to ensure he could feature toward the business end of this season.