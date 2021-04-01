Casemiro: “We know that it’s very difficult but we’ll fight for both titles”

Casemiro has assured that Real Madrid will fight to the end for the two titles they’re still challenging for this season, the Champions League and La Liga.

Madrid currently sit third in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona and six behind Atletico Madrid. They’ll face Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Champions League in a repeat of the 2018 final, although they’ll be missing their talismanic captain Sergio Ramos, who’s injured, for it.

“Everyone knows what we’re capable of, that we can,” Casemiro said in comments carried by Marca. “We know that it’s very difficult but we’ll fight for both titles.”

Casemiro was asked if he and his team-mates at Madrid feel the pressure ahead of key weeks, to which the Brazilian replied that “for Real Madrid all games are important” and that they’re well-used to living through situations like this.

“We’re already used to playing the big games,” he said. “We like playing this type of game. First we have to think about Eibar and then about the Champions League and El Clasico.”

Born in Sao Jose dos Campos in Brazil, Casemiro began his career with local side Sao Paulo before joining Real Madrid in 2013. He worked his way up the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing for the B team first before breaking into the first team, also spending a season on loan at Porto.

A full Brazilian international, the midfielder represented his country’s U17 and U20 sides before making his senior debut in 2011, and has earned 45 caps to date. At Madrid, Casemiro is one-third of the phenomenally successful midfield trident of himself, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.