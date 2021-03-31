Watch: Ferran Torres doubles La Roja’s lead over Kosovo at La Cartuja

La Roja face Kosovo this evening in Seville, in the third match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s an important game in building a strong run for Spain, following on from their last-gasp victory over Georgia at the weekend and, before that, a disappointing draw with Greece.

La Roja came into the international break in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja, the stadium they welcome Kosovo to tonight.

Pedri 👉 Ferran Torres Spain are moving 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uwZR6l9g12 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 31, 2021

La Roja started well, dominating the ball if lacking penetration. That was, until, the 34th minute. That’s when Dani Olmo, Spain’s match-winner against Georgia at the weekend, stepped up to the plate to score his second goal in two games.

Ferran Torres added their second just two minutes later, played in by Barcelona starlet Pedri, who was playing just his third game for Spain as a full international. That could be a link that bears a lot of fruit in the coming years for La Roja.