Spanish television refuse to grant Kosovo capital-letter status during clash with La Roja

La Roja face Kosovo this evening in Seville, in the third match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s an important game in building a strong run for Spain, following on from their last-gasp victory over Georgia at the weekend and, before that, a disappointing draw with Greece.

La Roja came into the international break in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja, the stadium they welcome Kosovo to tonight.

A curio noted by Spanish football journalist Euan McTear amongst others during the opening minutes of the game was the fact that Spanish television modified the lettering on the scoreboard, depriving Kosovo of capital-letter status as the Spanish government recognise them as a territory rather than a country.