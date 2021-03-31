Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona can’t sign everyone, Guardiola opens up on relationship with Barcelona players and Laporta preparing Messi’s contract offer

Spanish football evening headlines for 31 March

Barcelona can’t sign everyone

Bringing in a strong centre-forward is a priority for Barcelona according to Marca. This isn’t new. It was also a priority last summer, as well as in the winter. But finally it seems as if Ronald Koeman will be able to bring in that central attacking threat that he so desires. What’s less clear is who it will be. Koeman wants Memphis Depay, Joan Laporta insists on Erling Haaland while certain voices within the club have identified Sergio Aguero. Barcelona can’t sign everyone. The intention is to bring in two, with the former two favoured at this time above Aguero.

Read more here.

Pep Guardiola opens up on his relationship with his former Barcelona players

Pep Guardiola, speaking to ESPN in comments carried by Diario AS, has opened up on the relationship he had with his players during his four years in charge of Barcelona. He admitted that their dealings weren’t always idyllic, as some put their own well-being above the good of the team.

Read more here.

Joan Laporta preparing Lionel Messi’s contract renewal

Lionel Messi is still waiting to receive a contract renewal offer from Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona captain has been assured publicly and privately that president Joan Laporta wants him to stay with the club following the expiration of his contract on 30 June, but he’s still preparing the actual contract offer for the Argentine.

Read more here.