Real Madrid’s new-look Santiago Bernabeu stadium to include casino

It has been over a year since the Santiago Bernabeu stadium – the home of Real Madrid – last staged a football match.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic coincided with the club’s plans to renovate their stadium, with Los Blancos playing their home fixtures at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in the months since.

A report from Insider Sport has now claimed that a casino will form part of the club’s new-look home stadium, in a move that they believe will generate a total of €120m in revenue.

The total cost of the renovation works is said to be in the region of €575m but the club believe that in the long-term it will bring in much greater profits.

The club’s plans are for each corner of the stadium to have a different feature, with a world class restaurant being added alongside a new club museum, space for tours, integrated shops and 360 screens.

The process is exciting for Real Madrid news with the update of the club’s plans for redevelopment with one of the most eye-catching new facilities being the retractable pitch at the stadium.

The idea of the reconstruction is to make the stadium more efficient, comfortable and sustainable – whilst also providing greater regular income streams to the club.

All plans have been approved by the city council apart from the club’s attempts to add a hotel and shopping centre to the facilities.