Real Madrid concern on midfield duo’s fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Real Madrid are concerned about the fitness of two midfield stars less than a week ahead of their Champions League quarter final clash against Liverpool.

Both Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde picked up muscular injuries at the commencement of the international break and neither have yet returned to training.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, neither player featured in Wednesday’s training session in the Spanish capital.

Last week, Diario AS reported that Valverde has suffered a muscular injury in his right leg but may recover in time to be available for selection for the first leg.

It added that Kroos had to return to Madrid’s facilities after suffering an adductor injury with Germany – he is also likely to miss a fortnight in total but is aiming to return for the European clash. the game dominating Real Madrid news.

Uruguayan midfielder Valverde suffered an adductor injury in November and has featured only intermittently since, while Kroos is a regular in the midfield trio alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric.