Laporta’s plan at Barcelona: reduce wage bill, squad clearout and promotion of La Masia youth stars

Joan Laporta is the new man at the helm of Barcelona after being sworn in as president earlier this month.

He is tasked with ending the club’s minor trophy drought – standing now at nearly two full seasons – whilst also tackling the club’s mountain of debt.

A recent report in El Mundo outlined that the club are €1,173m in debt, with €730m of that sum due in the short term while €266m is owed to the banks by 30 June, of which €90m is owed to Goldman Sachs.

A report from Cadena Ser has now outlined how Laporta plans to tackle the situation, which is likely to shape Barcelona news in the months and years to come.

Rebajar masa salarial, vender mucho y bien y tirar de La Masia. Esa será la línea a seguir. En el club tienen claro que también hay que renovar a Nico González, que está haciendo un temporadón en el #BarçaB — Santi Ovalle (@santiovalle) March 31, 2021

It is said that the Blaugrana are prioritising the lowering of their salary bill and to combine this with multiple player sales from the first-team squad.

To offset these exits, the club are planning to promote more promising stars that were successful in their La Masia academy and B team.

Alex Collado is the latest B team star to renew his contract and could join Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig and Illaix Moriba as a big part of the nucleus of the coming years.

The latest report also claims that B team star Nico Gonzalez is also likely to earn promotion to the first-team in the coming months.

Earlier this month, El Mundo Deportivo claimed the 19-year-old would be the next player promoted from the club’s B side to their senior squad.