La Roja record strong 3-1 win over Kosovo to close out international break positively

La Roja faced Kosovo this evening in Seville, in the third match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It was an important game in building a strong run for Spain, following on from their last-gasp victory over Georgia at the weekend, and they didn’t fail to deliver, securing a strong 3-1 win at La Cartuja.

La Roja started well, dominating the ball if lacking penetration. That was, until, the 34th minute. That’s when Dani Olmo, Spain’s match-winner against Georgia, stepped up to the plate to score his second goal in two games.

Ferran Torres added their second just two minutes later, played in by Barcelona starlet Pedri, who was playing just his third game for Spain as a full international. That could be a link that bears a lot of fruit in the coming years for La Roja.

The game wasn’t over yet, however, and Kosovo struck back to potentially set up an interesting final 20 minutes, Besar Halimi scoring from some distance to make it 2-1. Their window of hope didn’t last long, however, with Gerard Moreno making it 3-1 shortly after with virtually his first touch to settle Spanish nerves and secure victory.