La Roja name starting lineup to face Kosovo in Seville this evening

La Roja face Kosovo this evening in Seville, in the third match of the qualification phase for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It’s an important game in building a strong run for Spain, following on from their last-gasp victory over Georgia at the weekend and, before that, a disappointing draw with Greece.

La Roja came into the international break in a good mood. They finished top of their group in the qualification phase for Euro 2020, five points clear of Sweden and nine clear of Norway.

They also finished top of their Nations League group, pipping Germany by two points and ending that campaign with a 6-0 evisceration of the runners-up in November at La Cartuja, the stadium they welcome Kosovo to tonight.

Luis Enrique has opted for a 4-3-3 shape, with Unai Simon in goal behind a back four of Marcos Llorente, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets anchors the midfield with Pedri and Koke either side of him, while Alvaro Morata, flanked by Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, leads the line.

